Major roads in Leeds have been hit by flooding following heavy rainfall, just two weeks after a new state-of-the-art flood defence scheme was unveiled.

Pictures and video filmed by the Yorkshire Evening Post show floodwater causing disruption across parts of Kirkstall.

Elsewhere, trains were cancelled between Leeds and Wakefield and towards Shipley during the deluge.

Flooding on Kirkstall Road, near Kirkstall Abbey in Leeds on December 5. | Steve Riding/National World

Cars could be seen moving slowly through one stretch of Kirkstall Road, opposite Kirkstall Abbey, during footage as floodwater collected onto the road surface following rainfall.

It comes just two weeks after Leeds’ £200m Flood Alleviation Scheme was finally completed at the end of November, following more than a decade of work. It was launched in response to the devastating Boxing Day floods in 2015, which left large parts of Leeds, including Kirkstall Road, underwater as the River Aire burst its banks.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show similarly flood-hit major roads on the in Moortown and Horsforth.

And a clip shared by Meanwood Valley Urban Farm, in north Leeds, showed rising water levels as bosses warned they were transferring some animals “to higher ground” for safety.

“Thankfully it’s not flooded inside the buildings this time,” organisers said on the farm’s Facebook page in an update.

Another picture on social media appeared to show Raynel Drive, in Ireland Wood, hit by flooding.