The Met Office says many parts of the UK will experience anticyclonic gloom this week.

The forecaster is predicting low cloud, fog and drizzle for Yorkshire with some sunny spells later in the week.

What is anticyclonic gloom?

According to the Met Office, anticyclonic gloom occurs when a high-pressure system settles over the UK, creating a stable atmosphere that suppresses vertical air movement. The stability traps moisture and low-level cloud, stopping the usual mixing that would disperse fog and allow sunshine to break through.

Instead of the uplifting weather often associated with high pressure, we get stratus and stratocumulus clouds lingering for days, light winds which fail to clear the cloud, low sun angles especially in autumn and winter which lack the strength to burn off the gloom and surface moisture condensing into fog and drizzle.

A blanket of dull, grey weather can remain for days, particularly in inland areas and valleys where cold air pools and fog becomes entrenched.

What are the effects of anticyclonic gloom?

Anticyclonic gloom can lead to forecasting challenges as cloud behaviour under high pressure is difficult to model accurately. Transport and aviation can be disrupted by persistent fog, especially in busy corridors like the Midlands and southeast England.

Met Office Yorkshire and the Humber weather forecast

Tuesday October 14

A murky start for many with low cloud and some drizzle. Any fog patches will slowly clear during the morning. Some brighter spells may develop, mainly in the west. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday October 15 to Friday October 17

Often cloudy, but some sunny spells. Low cloud and mist spreading inland at times, with some drizzle. Chance of overnight fog patches. Risk of overnight grass frost. Light winds.