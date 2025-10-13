Brave photos take you back to Beeston in 2003

This is chairman Tony Fitzgerald surveying the damage caused by vandals at Clark Fields Allotments. This was Beeston in 2003 and the photo is one of 18 which make up our gallery of memories from the year. It was also a 12 months which residents were driven to distraction by speed bumps and the then Prime Minister Tony Blair took part in a question and answer session at a community centre. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Beeston, Holbeck and Cottingley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia