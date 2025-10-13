Brave photos take you back to Beeston in 2003

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2025, 17:03 BST

It’s a look of anguish which tells its own story.

This is chairman Tony Fitzgerald surveying the damage caused by vandals at Clark Fields Allotments. This was Beeston in 2003 and the photo is one of 18 which make up our gallery of memories from the year. It was also a 12 months which residents were driven to distraction by speed bumps and the then Prime Minister Tony Blair took part in a question and answer session at a community centre. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Beeston, Holbeck and Cottingley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Tony Fitzgerald, chairman of the Clark Fields Allotments, surveys the damage caused by vandals in March 2003.

1. Beeston in 2003

Tony Fitzgerald, chairman of the Clark Fields Allotments, surveys the damage caused by vandals in March 2003. | YPN Photo: YPN

Speed humps on Tempest Road were causing problems to residents including Christine Ward and Eddie Myers.

2. Beeston in 2003

Speed humps on Tempest Road were causing problems to residents including Christine Ward and Eddie Myers. | YPN Photo: YPN

Pop singer Alexia was at Hugh Gaitskell Primary School in Beeston to perform her new single.

3. Beeston in 2003

Pop singer Alexia was at Hugh Gaitskell Primary School in Beeston to perform her new single. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

PC Neil Bottomley, left, and PC Paul Morris are pictured with seven month old Aishah Hussain who they rescued from a house fire in Beeston.

4. Beeston in 2003

PC Neil Bottomley, left, and PC Paul Morris are pictured with seven month old Aishah Hussain who they rescued from a house fire in Beeston. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Prime Minister Tony Blair took part in a question and answer session during his visit to Beeston's Two Willows Community Centre in February 2003.

5. Beeston in 2003

Prime Minister Tony Blair took part in a question and answer session during his visit to Beeston's Two Willows Community Centre in February 2003. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Artist Marcia Brown helps Beeston Primary School pupils Harry Loucas and Georgina Brayshaw with a painting the children were producing in July 2003.

6. Beeston in 2003

Artist Marcia Brown helps Beeston Primary School pupils Harry Loucas and Georgina Brayshaw with a painting the children were producing in July 2003. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

