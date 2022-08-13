When the sun in Leeds will be at its hottest today as August heatwave continues

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city has experienced high temperatures all week and the heatwave is showing no signs of disappearing over the next two days.

Such is the extent of the hot and dry conditions, a hosepipe ban has been introduced by Yorkshire Water.

The sun looks set to shine again this weekend. Image: James Hardisty

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their director of water outlined that parts of Yorkshire had seen the lowest rainfall since records began and described restrictions as “necessary”.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds today, courtesy of the official Met Office website:

5am: Clear night 17C

6am: Sunny 16C

7am: Sunny 16C

8am: Sunny 18C

9am: Sunny 19C

10am: Sunny 21C

11am: Sunny 23C

Noon: Sunny intervals 25C

1pm: Sunny 27C

2pm: Sunny 29C

3pm: Sunny 30C

4pm: Sunny 30C

Also in news: UK heatwave 2022: The UK’s coolest holiday destinations to visit as temperatures hit 30C

5pm: Sunny 30C

6pm: Sunny 29C

7pm: Sunny 28C

8pm: Sunny 26C

9pm: Clear night 24C

10pm: Clear night 22C