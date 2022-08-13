When the sun in Leeds will be at its hottest today as August heatwave continues

The city has experienced high temperatures all week and the heatwave is showing no signs of disappearing over the next two days.
Such is the extent of the hot and dry conditions, a hosepipe ban has been introduced by Yorkshire Water.
Their director of water outlined that parts of Yorkshire had seen the lowest rainfall since records began and described restrictions as “necessary”.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds today, courtesy of the official Met Office website:
5am: Clear night 17C
6am: Sunny 16C
7am: Sunny 16C
8am: Sunny 18C
9am: Sunny 19C
10am: Sunny 21C
11am: Sunny 23C
Noon: Sunny intervals 25C
1pm: Sunny 27C
2pm: Sunny 29C
3pm: Sunny 30C
4pm: Sunny 30C
5pm: Sunny 30C
6pm: Sunny 29C
7pm: Sunny 28C
8pm: Sunny 26C
9pm: Clear night 24C
10pm: Clear night 22C
11pm: Clear night 21C