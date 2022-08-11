Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With most of England and Wales experiencing yet another heatwave with temperatures soaring well into the 30’s, some of us might be looking to spend the weekend away from the extreme heat.

Just a few weeks after the mid-July heatwave, which saw record temperatures all over Britain, the UK is facing an amber warning for extreme heat.

But some places in both northern and southern parts of the country will see cooler weather than the rest of the country, with some as low as 19 degrees celsius.

The travel site Snaptrip has compiled a list of the 10 coolest places for a stay-cool-cation during the heatwave.

Where are the top 5 coolest locations in England and Wales over the weekend?

1. Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire: Friday 19°C, Saturday 20°C

The good weather continues from Wednesday, which saw lots of people flock to the beach in Bridlington.

East Yorkshire’s Bridlington appears in the 2016 Dad’s Army, with several shots filmed in the Old Town. Here you will find plenty of restaurants and pubs as well as some great mediaeval architecture dating back to 1113 AD.

Bridlington offers a wide range of cottages and hotels to stay in for your staycation away from the heat.

2. Scarborough, North Yorkshire: Friday 19°C, Saturday 20°C

Scarborough in North Yorkshire is full of museums, galleries and outdoor activities bound to keep you occupied for the weekend.

The nearby Flamingo Land Themepark & Zoo has more than a 100 rides for the whole family and Europe’s biggest private-owned zoo.

3. Cramlington, Northumberland: Friday 21°C, Saturday 20°C

Northumberlandia, or the Lady of the North, is a huge land sculpture in the shape of a reclining female, which was made of 1.5million tonnes of earth from neighbouring Shotton Surface Mine and opened in 2012. Visit www.northumberlandia.com

Cramlington is located in southern Northumberland, and the temperatures are only expected to rise to 21 degrees celsius over the weekend.

Cramlington is the home of Northumberlandia, The Lady of the North, country park and woodland trail with a massive landscape sculpture. It is free to access for anyone and perfect for a stroll in the cool weather.

4. Great Yarmouth, Norfolk: Friday 22°C, Saturday 24°C

Despite being located in southern England, Great Yarmouth is avoiding the heatwave.

The Norfolk resort offers a great range of restaurants and excellent sightseeing, including the Grade 11 listed St. Margaret’s ruins and St. Spyridon’s Church.

The seaside resort also has plenty of beaches, whether you fancy a swim in the cooler weather or just a stroll.

5. Lowestoft, Suffolk: Friday 22°C, Saturday 25°C

Another southern seaside town that will avoid the heatwave, Lowestoft in Suffolk prides itself on being the first place in the UK to see the sun rise.

Lowestoft is a family favourite with a wildlife park, an award-winning theme park and two piers bound to keep you busy in the cooler weather.

