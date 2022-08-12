Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While some places will stay dry, they say thunderstorms are likely to develop during Monday, bringing locally heavy rain and possible disruption.

It comes on the back of the amber weather warning and heat health alerts that are currently in place in much of England, with temperatures of 30C of more expected in Leeds this weekend.

The yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, which covers most of the UK, comes into effect from 6am on Monday and lasts throughout the day.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning as thunderstorms are forecast. Picture: Tony Johnson

What conditions should be expected?

While some places will avoid them, the Met Office says thunderstorms are likely to develop increasingly widely as we go through Monday.

Storms will probably already be under way for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland by early Monday, before also developing across parts of England and Wales by late morning and into the afternoon. Storms should begin to ease from the west later.

Very locally 20-30mm of rain is possible in an hour, and up to around 50mm in three to six hours. Hail and frequent lightning are also possible.

What kind of disruption could be seen?

The Met Office says there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is also a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Staying safe in thunder and lightning

One of the most notable aspects of thunderstorms can be the localised nature of the impacts they could bring, the Met Office says.

This, in particular, can be the case with rainfall amounts, with big differences in amounts that fall from one place to another and over a very short distance. This can make driving conditions very hazardous. Other hazards include hail, decreased visibility, sudden gusty winds, standing water and of course lightning.

It offers the following safety advice for times when thunderstorms are forecast.

Before the thunderstorm:

Lightning can cause power surges, unplug any non-essential appliances if not already using a surge protector. Seek shelter if possible. When you hear thunder you are already within range of where the next ground flash may occur, lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from the centre of a storm.

During the thunderstorm:

Telephone lines can conduct electricity so try to avoid using the landline, unless in an emergency. If outside avoid water and find a low-lying open place that is a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects. Avoid activities such as golf, rod fishing or boating on a lake. Be aware of metal objects that can conduct or attract lightning, including golf clubs, golf buggies, fishing rods, umbrellas, motorbikes, bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, pushchairs, wire fencing and rails. If you are in a tent, try to stay away from the metal poles. If you find yourself in an exposed location it may be advisable to squat close to the ground, with hands on knees and with head tucked between them. Try to touch as little of the ground with your body as possible, do not lie down on the ground. If you feel your hair stand on end, drop to the above position immediately.

After the thunderstorm: