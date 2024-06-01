Leeds weather: Exactly when temperatures are set to reach 20C this weekend as summer officially begins
A mainly wet and cold half-term week with weather warnings in Leeds will round off with some sun with higher temperatures of up to around 20C, according to the Met Office.
Today (Saturday, June 1) is likely to start off rather cloudy in the morning before making way for more pleasant weather.
Into the afternoon the sun will break through more and more, making for a bright and warm evening with temperatures around 18C.
Sunday (June 2) will according to the Met Office start off sunny with temperatures around 19 to 20C changing to cloudy in the afternoon.
Saturday June 1:
- 4am - Partly cloudy, 11C
- 7am - Sunny intervals, 12C
- 10am - Cloudy, 14C
- 1pm - Overcast, 16C
- 4pm - Cloudy, 17C
- 7pm - Sunny, 15C
- 10pm - Clear night, 12C
Sunday June 2:
- 1am - Clear night, 10C
- 4am - Clear night, 9C
- 7am - Sunny, 11C
- 10am - Sunny, 16C
- 1pm - Sunny, 19C
- 4pm - Cloudy, 20C
- 7pm - Cloudy, 18C
- 10pm - Cloudy, 15C
