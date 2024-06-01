Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds can look forward to a warm weekend as the half-term break draws to a close.

A mainly wet and cold half-term week with weather warnings in Leeds will round off with some sun with higher temperatures of up to around 20C, according to the Met Office.

Today (Saturday, June 1) is likely to start off rather cloudy in the morning before making way for more pleasant weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures are predicted to increase again to around 20C in Leeds this weekend. Photo: James Hardisty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Into the afternoon the sun will break through more and more, making for a bright and warm evening with temperatures around 18C.

Sunday (June 2) will according to the Met Office start off sunny with temperatures around 19 to 20C changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

Saturday June 1:

4am - Partly cloudy, 11C

7am - Sunny intervals, 12C

10am - Cloudy, 14C

1pm - Overcast, 16C

4pm - Cloudy, 17C

7pm - Sunny, 15C

10pm - Clear night, 12C

Sunday June 2: