A five hour weather warning has been issued in Leeds on Tuesday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across large parts of northern and eastern England today (May 28) as thunderstorms may bring power cuts, torrential downpours and disruption.

With heavy rain forecast in Leeds for most of the day, the warning - which is in place between 2pm and 7pm - adds more uncertainty to the already unsettled weather.

The Met Office has warned of the risk of thunderstorms across Leeds today (May 28). (Photo by Simon Hulme)

The warning states that Leeds can expect spray and sudden flooding which could lead to travel disruptions, road closures and train cancellations.

There is also a slight chance that affected areas could experience power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses.