Leeds weather: Thunderstorms likely to hit city as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across large parts of northern and eastern England today (May 28) as thunderstorms may bring power cuts, torrential downpours and disruption.
With heavy rain forecast in Leeds for most of the day, the warning - which is in place between 2pm and 7pm - adds more uncertainty to the already unsettled weather.
The warning states that Leeds can expect spray and sudden flooding which could lead to travel disruptions, road closures and train cancellations.
There is also a slight chance that affected areas could experience power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses.
No flood warnings have been issued, but the Met Office do warn that fast flowing or deep floodwater can cause danger to life, and that some homes and businesses could be flooded quickly while the warning is active.
