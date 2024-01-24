Leeds Bradford Airport: Watch as impressive pilots battle strong winds to land during Storm Jocelyn
Footage of flights coming in for a rocky landing at Leeds Bradford Airport has been captured.
The city has been hit with strong weather this week with Storm Isha being followed closely by Storm Jocelyn.
Weather warnings for wind and rain have been in place in Leeds as wind gusts reached speeds of over 50mph.
Footage was captured on Tuesday night of flights landing at Leeds Bradford Airport, which is the highest airport in England.
At the top of the page you can view the footage, which was captured by aviation enthusiast Blue Sky Live Aviation.