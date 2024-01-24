Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The city has been hit with strong weather this week with Storm Isha being followed closely by Storm Jocelyn.

Weather warnings for wind and rain have been in place in Leeds as wind gusts reached speeds of over 50mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage was captured on Tuesday night of flights landing at Leeds Bradford Airport, which is the highest airport in England.