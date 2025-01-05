Watch as daredevils sledge down Hill 60 at Roundhay Park in Leeds after heavy overnight snow
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Footage shows thrill-seekers racing down Hill 60 at Roundhay Park, with others joining the fun on quad bikes.
Gracefully gliding down the slopes, families and friends soaked up the wintry fun, with laughter heard echoing through the park.
With heavy snow falling overnight and temperatures barely scraping -2C today, the city has embraced the weather - despite an amber warning being put in place by the Met Office.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
That's set to continue tonight (January 5), with further rain and snow persisting over hills. Winds will remain strong, as temperatures hover around -1C, keeping conditions icy.
And the disruption could carry on into tomorrow, with more snow expected over hills before clearing eastward by evening.
It comes after flights were suspended at Leeds Bradford Airport, with other key transport routes also being disrupted.
You can watch the footage of people sledging at Roundhay Park in the video attached to this article.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.