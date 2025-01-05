Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Daredevils have wasted no time in making the most of the snow, after Leeds awoke to a frosty winter wonderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage shows thrill-seekers racing down Hill 60 at Roundhay Park, with others joining the fun on quad bikes.

Daredevils have wasted no time in making the most of the snow, after Leeds awoke to a frosty winter wonderland. | National World

Gracefully gliding down the slopes, families and friends soaked up the wintry fun, with laughter heard echoing through the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With heavy snow falling overnight and temperatures barely scraping -2C today, the city has embraced the weather - despite an amber warning being put in place by the Met Office.

That's set to continue tonight (January 5), with further rain and snow persisting over hills. Winds will remain strong, as temperatures hover around -1C, keeping conditions icy.

And the disruption could carry on into tomorrow, with more snow expected over hills before clearing eastward by evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after flights were suspended at Leeds Bradford Airport, with other key transport routes also being disrupted.

You can watch the footage of people sledging at Roundhay Park in the video attached to this article.