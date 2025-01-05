Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds remains braced for frosty weather as significant snowfall and high winds sweep through the region.

The Met Office has warned of inclement conditions, after an amber weather warning for heavy snow was put in place.

Temperatures will struggle to rise above 2C, but a shift to rain is expected later this afternoon (January 5).

As night falls, the wintry weather will continue, with further rain and snow persisting over hills. Winds will remain strong, as temperatures hover around 1C, keeping conditions icy.

The disruption looks set to continue into tomorrow, with more snow expected over hills before clearing eastward by evening. Despite the brighter spells forecast for the afternoon, it will remain bitterly cold with a high of just 2C.

Looking ahead, Leeds faces a wintry week, with scattered snow showers on Tuesday and sunny but icy conditions on Wednesday and Thursday.

People have been advised to prepare for travel delays and check for updates. Here's the full hour-by-hour forecast -

Today

12pm - -3C, Light rain

1pm - -3C, Light rain

2pm - -3C, Light rain

3pm - -2C, Heavy rain

4pm - -2C, Heavy rain

5pm - -2C, Heavy rain

6pm - -3C, Heavy rain

7pm - -3C, Heavy rain

8pm - -3C, Heavy rain

9pm - -2C, Heavy rain

10pm - -3C, Heavy rain

11pm - -3C, Heavy rain

Monday

12am - -3C, Heavy rain

1am - -3C, Heavy rain

2am - -3C, Heavy rain

3am - -3C, Heavy rain

4am - -3C, Heavy rain

5am - -3C, Sleet

6am - -3C, Sleet

7am - -3C, Light rain

8am - -3C, Sleet

9am - -3C, Light rain

10am - -3C, Overcast

11am - -3C, Overcast

12pm - -2C, Cloudy

1pm - -2C, Cloudy

2pm - -2C, Cloudy

3pm - -2C, Cloudy

4pm - -2C, Cloudy

5pm - -2C, Cloudy

6pm - -2C, Cloudy

7pm - -2C, Cloudy

8pm - -2C, Cloudy

9pm - -3C, Cloudy

10pm - -3C, Cloudy

11pm - -3C, Cloudy