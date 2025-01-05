Leeds remains braced for wintry weather after heavy snowfall - full hour-by-hour forecast as warning in place
The Met Office has warned of inclement conditions, after an amber weather warning for heavy snow was put in place.
Temperatures will struggle to rise above 2C, but a shift to rain is expected later this afternoon (January 5).
As night falls, the wintry weather will continue, with further rain and snow persisting over hills. Winds will remain strong, as temperatures hover around 1C, keeping conditions icy.
The disruption looks set to continue into tomorrow, with more snow expected over hills before clearing eastward by evening. Despite the brighter spells forecast for the afternoon, it will remain bitterly cold with a high of just 2C.
Looking ahead, Leeds faces a wintry week, with scattered snow showers on Tuesday and sunny but icy conditions on Wednesday and Thursday.
People have been advised to prepare for travel delays and check for updates. Here's the full hour-by-hour forecast -
Today
- 12pm - -3C, Light rain
- 1pm - -3C, Light rain
- 2pm - -3C, Light rain
- 3pm - -2C, Heavy rain
- 4pm - -2C, Heavy rain
- 5pm - -2C, Heavy rain
- 6pm - -3C, Heavy rain
- 7pm - -3C, Heavy rain
- 8pm - -3C, Heavy rain
- 9pm - -2C, Heavy rain
- 10pm - -3C, Heavy rain
- 11pm - -3C, Heavy rain
Monday
- 12am - -3C, Heavy rain
- 1am - -3C, Heavy rain
- 2am - -3C, Heavy rain
- 3am - -3C, Heavy rain
- 4am - -3C, Heavy rain
- 5am - -3C, Sleet
- 6am - -3C, Sleet
- 7am - -3C, Light rain
- 8am - -3C, Sleet
- 9am - -3C, Light rain
- 10am - -3C, Overcast
- 11am - -3C, Overcast
- 12pm - -2C, Cloudy
- 1pm - -2C, Cloudy
- 2pm - -2C, Cloudy
- 3pm - -2C, Cloudy
- 4pm - -2C, Cloudy
- 5pm - -2C, Cloudy
- 6pm - -2C, Cloudy
- 7pm - -2C, Cloudy
- 8pm - -2C, Cloudy
- 9pm - -3C, Cloudy
- 10pm - -3C, Cloudy
- 11pm - -3C, Cloudy
