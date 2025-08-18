Watch the Met Office’s 14-day weather outlook, as BBC Weather forecasts thundery showers for Leeds.

BBC Weather is forecasting Leeds to be hit by thundery showers next week.

After the UK enjoyed warmer temperatures last week, cooler weather could be on the way, with a reported 600-mile rainstorm set to hit.

When could the UK 600-mile rainstorm hit?

National World reports that a UK 600-mile rainstorm looks to begin on August 27.

Southern Scotland and the East Midlands could be the hardest hit areas.

However, according to WXC Charts weather maps, there are some areas that may miss out on the wet weather.

These are Aberdeenshire, Somerset, Middlesex, Kent, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

When is it forecast to thunder in Leeds?

BBC Weather’s forecast is currently showing ‘thundery showers and a gentle breeze’ for Leeds on August 29.

The Met Office’s UK long-range weather forecast says there’s “a small chance of widely wetter and windier weather developing”

For the period of August 22 to August 31, the Met Office’s UK long-range weather forecast says: “High pressure is likely to be the dominant feature at first bringing widely fine and dry weather whilst a generally northerly flow leads to rather cool conditions. This will be increasingly eroded from the west as frontal systems start to move in from the Atlantic through the weekend, leading to more changeable conditions.

“Whilst this is happening a deep area of low pressure is likely to develop in the North Atlantic, linked to Hurricane Erin. This likely progresses towards the UK through the early part of the week. The changeable period will likely continue through the last week of August, especially in the north and west, with a small chance of widely wetter and windier weather developing. The evolution of this is highly uncertain though.”