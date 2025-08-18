52 famous Leeds United fans including Hollywood Star and Musician

Leeds United are soon to be back in Premier League action as they take on Everton at Elland Road this evening following a two-season hiatus from EFL’s top division.

Despite their two-season blip, Leeds remained one of the biggest clubs in the country and their fanbase has no shortage of high-profile stars.

Of course, being the only club in one of the UK’s biggest cities helps the prestige, but more importantly their history in domestic and European football, as well as the plentiful international stars to have worn the white shirt, has helped maintain the White’s popularity and it can’t be long until many of these famous faces are once again walking through the Elland Road gates.

Ahead of Daniel Farke’s first Premier League fixture in charge of Leeds, here is a look at 52 of the club’s most famous followers, including Hollywood A-Listers and domestic football rivals...

1 . Julian Barratt, Actor and Musician No reported net worth | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Danny Howard No reported net worth Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack Photo Sales

3 . Dan Bradbury, Golfer No reported net worth Photo: Luke Walker Photo Sales

4 . Rune Temte, Actor Reported net worth - £1m | Getty Images for Disney Photo Sales