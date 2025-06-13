Leeds is set to be covered by an 18-hour thunderstorms warning.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to cause disruption across Leeds and Yorkshire, the Met Office reports.

Starting at midnight on Saturday (June 14), the yellow warning for thunderstorms will last until 6pm the same day.

An 18-hour thunderstorms warning has been issued in Leeds. | National World/Met Office

Met Office officials said: “Areas of heavy rain and some thunderstorms will move northwards across areas of England and Wales early on Saturday. After this first batch of rain moves north, further heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out in its wake.

“Rainfall will vary across the warning area and some places will avoid the heaviest rain. However, 10-20 mm of rain is likely to fall in some places in an hour or less, with potential for 30-50 mm to accumulate in a few hours. Event rainfall could reach 60-80 mm in some locations. Strong gusts and hail may also accompany some of the thunderstorms.”

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, while there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

There is described to be a “small chance” that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected. While there is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off by sudden flooding.