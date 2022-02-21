This weekend saw snow fall in Leeds as Storm Eunice forced temperatures to drop and high speed winds to take hold.

As the wintery conditions come to an end this week, this is what to expect today (Monday 21 February) as Storm Franklin grips the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rain is predicted to stop at 9am this morning, with less than a five percent chance of rain for the rest of the day. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Please note that a yellow weather warning is still in place today - for more information and advice head to the Met Office website.

Today's weather forecast

Rain is predicted to stop at 9am this morning (Monday 21 February), with less than a five percent chance of rain for the rest of the day.

Despite the skies clearing up heavy winds are still predicted across Leeds for most of the day, with gust speeds hitting up to 50mph in the early hours.

Wind speed averages at 20mph before steadily dropping throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures remain low, at around two degrees, in the morning, rising to six degrees in the early afternoon before cooling towards the evening.

There is a minimal chance of snow.

The full forecast for the rest of the week in Yorkshire and the Humber is listed below.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Cloudy with squally, heavy rain Tuesday morning, showery later. Cloudy but mostly dry on Wednesday.

Heavy rain overnight then cold with wintry showers Thursday. Prolonged periods of strong winds throughout.