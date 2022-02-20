Below is the full list of flood alerts and warnings in Leeds to be aware of today (Sunday 20 February).

Please note that this list only includes the 14 locations where flooding is expected - for a list of locations where flooding is possible please head to the Check For Flooding service on the GOV.UK website.

There are 14 flood warnings expected across Leeds today as Storm Eunice continues to bring heavy rain and winds. Photo: PA

Batley Beck at Bradford Road through central Batley

Flooding of property and roads is possible from 10.30am onwards today.

Areas most at risk are businesses on Alexandra Road, Batley.

Batley Beck at Carlinghow and Crossbank

Flooding of property and roads is possible from 10.15am onwards.

Areas most at risk are Bradford Road, Batley.

River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties

Flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected from 2pm today onwards.

Areas most at risk are Castleford Car Centre and adjacent residential properties, with Barnsdale Road likely to flood.

The road is likely to remain impassable until at least tomorrow.

River Aire at Cottingley

Levels at Cottingley Bridge are forecast to rise though the morning and peak mid-afternoon today.

Area of concern include the area around the Bradford and Bingley Sports ground.

River Aire at Esholt and Apperley Bridge

Flooding of property, roads is possible from around 9.45am onwards today.

Expect river levels to remain high throughout today.

Areas most at risk are Esholt and Apperley Bridge.

River Aire at Shipley

Levels at Shipley are forecast to rise though the morning and peak mid-afternoon today.

Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

River Crimple at Pannal and Burn Bridge

Flooding is expected this morning from 04.30am.

River levels are rising rapidly on the River Crimple due to heavy rainfall.

Areas most at risk include Properties on Station Road, Malthouse Lane and Crimple Meadows.

River Wharfe at Billams Hill and riverside properties between Otley and Pool

The following locations are at risk: Billams Hill, The Sewage Works and properties and Farms between Otley and Pool.

River Wharfe at Burley in Wharfedale

Areas most at risk include Sports Pavilion, Crook Farm, properties off Coutances Way, Ilkley Road, Greenholme Trading Estate and Otley Road.

Some properties near Wood Head Beck, The Sewage Works, Maple Bank Farm and some properties off Hag Farm Road.

River Wharfe at Castley Lane

Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Wharfe, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around properties on Castley Lane from the A658 near Pool Bridge to Castley.

River Wharfe at Denton Road Ilkley

Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Wharfe, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around properties around Denton Road, Middleton Avenue and the Cricket, Football and Rugby Grounds, the sewage works and Denton Bridge.

River Wharfe at Ilkley

Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Wharfe, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around properties around Bath Street, Bridge Street, Ashlands Road, the Cemetery and Beck Foot Farm.

River Wharfe at Otley

The flood alleviation scheme does offer protection from flooding however the following locations are at risk: properties on Newhall Park, Mill Lane and Riverdale Road, the Sports Pavillion and isolated properties between Otley and Pool.

River Wharfe at Pool in Wharfedale

Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Wharfe, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around properties on Castley Lane from the A658 near Pool Bridge to Castley.