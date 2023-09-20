Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Storm Nigel: Leeds weather alert for heavy rain issued by Met Office with flooding and travel warnings

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Leeds as heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast across England Wales.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Remnants of a second hurricane will sweep across the UK later this week – bringing further heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Hurricane Nigel, formed in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend, is now heading north towards Europe and while it is expected to weaken in the coming days, the storm is set to create more unsettled conditions and make its presence felt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge said: “These systems have a long reach, it will increase rainfall rates and also winds to bring unsettled weather to the UK.”

Most Popular
Remnants of a second hurricane will sweep across the UK later this week. Picture: James HardistyRemnants of a second hurricane will sweep across the UK later this week. Picture: James Hardisty
Remnants of a second hurricane will sweep across the UK later this week. Picture: James Hardisty

Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will affect most parts of Leeds and Yorkshire across Tuesday and Wednesday. The heaviest and most persistent rainfall during this period is expected to affect the high ground of northwest England, northwest Wales and south Wales.

Forecasters warn there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are also possible, as well as damage to a few buildings and structures from potential flooding.

There is also described as being “a slight chance” that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Leeds had previously enjoyed a glorious start to September, which saw the UK Health Security Agency upgrade its heat health alert warning from yellow to amber across the region.

Related topics:LeedsMet OfficeWalesEngland