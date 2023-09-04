Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Leeds heatwave: 11 pictures of residents enjoying the sunshine as city bakes in 27C heatwave

Summer may officially be over, but Leeds is enjoying a glorious start to September.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:32 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 17:33 BST

After a warm and sunny weekend, an even warmer Monday hit residents as temperatures reached as high as 27C. The early Monday morning doom and gloom of mist and fog, quickly cleared to make way for a dry and sunny day with large amounts of sunshine.

Temperatures are looking to remain warm throughout the week before clouds inevitably brings the heat back down a few degrees. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme, captured these photographs of residents enjoying the sun today...

Residents enjoyed a glorious start to the week as temperatures reached as high as 27C.

1. People sit out and enjoy the sunshine

Residents enjoyed a glorious start to the week as temperatures reached as high as 27C. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
People sit out and enjoy the sunshine at Park Square, Leeds.

2. People sit out and enjoy the sunshine

People sit out and enjoy the sunshine at Park Square, Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Many stepped away from their desks in order to bask in the heat.

3. People sit out and enjoy the sunshine

Many stepped away from their desks in order to bask in the heat. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Early mist and fog quickly cleared to make way for a dry and sunny day with large amounts of sunshine.

4. People sit out and enjoy the sunshine

Early mist and fog quickly cleared to make way for a dry and sunny day with large amounts of sunshine. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsYorkshire Evening Post