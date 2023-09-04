Leeds heatwave: 11 pictures of residents enjoying the sunshine as city bakes in 27C heatwave
Summer may officially be over, but Leeds is enjoying a glorious start to September.
After a warm and sunny weekend, an even warmer Monday hit residents as temperatures reached as high as 27C. The early Monday morning doom and gloom of mist and fog, quickly cleared to make way for a dry and sunny day with large amounts of sunshine.
Temperatures are looking to remain warm throughout the week before clouds inevitably brings the heat back down a few degrees. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme, captured these photographs of residents enjoying the sun today...
