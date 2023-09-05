The UK Health Security Agency has upgraded its heat alert warning, as temperatures rise across much of England and Wales.

Heat health alerts have been upgraded from yellow to amber across Yorkshire and the UK Health Security Agency has warned the NHS will likely experience “significant impacts” across its services as a result of high temperatures which could reach 33C in some areas of the country.

In Leeds, after a scorching Monday (September 4), temperatures are set to remain well into their high 20s today (Tuesday) and into the weekend as what could be the last heatwave of the year remains in the city.

The warning covers most of England, apart from the North East, from midday on Tuesday until 9pm on Sunday.

People sit out and enjoy the sunshine at Park Square, Leeds. Picture: Simon Hulme

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong, said: “High pressure is situated to the southeast of the UK, which is bringing more settled conditions and temperatures well above average for the time of year. While the highest temperatures are expected in the south, heatwave conditions are likely across much of England and Wales especially, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland also likely to see some unseasonably high temperatures.

“An active tropical cyclone season in the North Atlantic has helped to amplify the pattern across the North Atlantic, pushing the jet stream well to the north of the UK, allowing some very warm air to be drawn north.”