Flights cancelled and heavy delays at Leeds Bradford Airport as Storm Eunice hits the city

Storm Eunice is causing travel chaos, with hundreds of flights cancelled, rail lines blocked and road bridges closed.

A rare “do not travel” alert was issued across Britain’s railways, as eight operators suspended all services.

In Leeds, there is a yellow weather warning for Leeds and ice.

Flights have ben called at Leeds Bradford Airport due to the disruption caused by Storm Eunice. Pictured: Flight FR2333 from Krakow lands in strong winds at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium said at least 436 flights due to take off or land at UK airports were cancelled on Friday.

At Leeds Bradford Airport, most scheduled flights have been cancelled.

Depatures

The Eastern Airways flight to Southampton has been cancelled.

Three flights going to Belfast City have been cancelled. The flights were being flown by Aer Lingus, British Airways and EasyJet.

The KLM slight to Amsterdam has been cancelled.

Ryanir flights to Prague, Bratislava, Malaga, Faro, Wroclaw and Dublin are still scheduled to go ahead.

Arrivals

Flights arriving into Leeds Bradford Airport are experiencing delays and cancellations.

Flights from Belfast, with several carriers, have been cancelled.

Flights from Southampton have been cancelled.

