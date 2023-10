Leeds is set to be battered with rain as Storm Babet sweeps across the UK, with weather warnings in place throughout most of the week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The city will see a wet and windy start today (Thursday, October 19), while there may be some chances of sunshine later in the afternoon.

However, as the Met Office yellow weather warning is in place in Leeds, rain is set to return in the evening for a wet night and morning into Friday (October 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rain warning, in place from 6pm today to 6am Saturday (October 21), means that Leeds can expect heavy rain as well as fast flowing or deep floorwater, flooding and delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Leeds is braced for a battering of heavy rain as Storm Babet arrives on Thursday. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Most of the rain is forecast to hit the city tomorrow Friday, with heavy rain expected throughout the entire day and into Saturday.

Here’s the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds for Thursday and Friday:

Thursday October 19:

11am – Heavy rain, 14 degrees

12pm – Overcast, 14 degrees

1pm – Overcast, 15 degrees

2pm – Cloudy 16 degrees

3pm – Cloudy, 16 degrees

4pm – Cloudy, 17 degrees

5pm – Sunny interval, 16 degrees

6pm – Cloudy, 16 degrees

7pm – Light shower, 16 degrees

8pm – Light shower, 15 degrees

9pm – Light rain, 15 degrees

10pm – Light rain, 15 degrees

11pm – Light rain, 15 degrees

Friday October 20: