Storm Babet: Chaos in Leeds as plane at Leeds Bradford Airport 'lands almost sideways' amid weather warnings
and live on Freeview channel 276
Persistent rain and strong winds are forecast across the day and the Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning, which has since been upgraded to amber.
It means there is the increasing likelihood of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.
In one shocking incident, a plane skidded off of the runway while landing at Leeds Bradford Airport during the storm.
Elsewhere a Kirkstall pub’s beer garden has been left underwater once again.
Follow our blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates throughout the day.
LIVE: Updates as Storm Babet hits Leeds
Key Events
Environment Agency update on Storm Babet in Yorkshire
The Environmen Agency has issued an update, saying that persistent and heavy rainfall from Storm Babet means that river flooding impacts are possible in the North of England on Friday and Saturday.
More flood warnings are expected to be issued across these regions, including Yorkshire in the next 24 hours.
People are being urged to prepare for the risk of significant flooding for the rest of this week. The public should sign up to flood warnings and check the latest safety advice as heavy downpours are likely to fall on saturated ground.
In Yorkshire there are currently no severe flood warnings, which indicate that flooding poses a significant risk to life or significant disruption to communities.
On-lookers tell of chaos as plane skids off runway at Leeds Bradford Airport during storm
A plane has skidded off of the runway while landing at Leeds Bradford Airport during Storm Babet.One on-looker has told the YEP of the chaos she witnessed as the incident unfolded.
She said the plane “landed almost sideways”.
Kirkstall Brewery flooding
The beer garden of a Kirkstall Brewerypub has flooded...
TUI flight skids off runway at Leeds Bradford Airport
A TUI flight has skidded off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport as the region continues to be battered by heavy rain and strong winds.
M606 slip road near Bradford remains shut
National Highways area team are on the scene to clear water.
Flooding forces bus diversions in Wakefield
Service 175 will divert via Barnsdale Road due to flooding in Ledston Village, Castleford.
Service 444 diverting due to flooding on Lee Moor Road, Lofthouse.
Inbound Services: Diverting via Castle Gate, Aberford Road, Rothwell Lane resuming normal route at Commercial Street Rothwell.
Outbound Services: Right at Rothwell Library to Butcher Lane, Right onto Park West, Right Gillet Lane, Left onto Rothwell lane, Right onto Aberford Road, Right onto Castle Gate and left onto Lee Moor Road resuming normal route.
Met Office forecast
Wet and very windy on Friday as the influence of Strom Babet continues. Persistent and locally heavy rain likely, particularly over high ground, and strong easterly winds bringing gales to coastal areas. Feeling cool. Maximum temperature 12 °C.
Environment Agency storm info
The Environment Agency has released a video with information on how they are preparing for the storm
Heavy rain is forecast throughout today and into Saturday
Ben Lukey, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Persistent and heavy rain brought by a combination of Storm Babet and following weather systems means significant inland flooding is likely across parts of the North East and Yorkshire from Thursday through to Saturday, while, at the same time, flooding is also possible across other parts of the North, East Anglia and the South East.
“Environment Agency teams will be out on the ground, undertaking preparatory operational activity to minimise the impacts of flooding where possible. We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.
“People should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://www.gov.uk/check-if-youre-at-risk-of-flooding and follow @EnvAgency on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the latest flood updates.”
M606 slip road near Bradford shut
The M606 junction three northbound exit slip road, near Bradford, is closed due to flooding.