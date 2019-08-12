Robbie Williams 2006

10 of the biggest gigs and crowds in history on Roundhay Park in Leeds

As Ed Sheeran is due to hit the stage in Roundhay Park later this week, we rounded up ten of the biggest crowds in history on the turf.

From U2 to Robbie Williams, a huge array of acts have graced the park. Here are some of the best

The Rolling Stones in 1982.

1. The Rolling Stones

Bruce Springsteen took to the stage in July 1985.

2. Bruce Springsteen

Genesis in 1987

3. Genesis

Madonna in 1987.

4. Madonna

