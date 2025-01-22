Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning for strong winds on Friday.

The amber warning will come into force across much of northern England and into Scotland.

Gusts in excess of 90mph (145km/h) are likely around the Irish Sea coast, while winds of 60-70mph (97-113km/h) are widely expected throughout the day with a yellow weather warning due be in place from Thursday night.

The Met Office warns that “very strong winds and widespread disruption” is to be expected, with power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings and homes also possible.

Officials warned: “Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close.

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

Storm Éowyn – pronounced "ay-oh-win" – and the fifth named storm of the season will undergo rapid development during Thursday as it moves across the Atlantic.

The amber warning is expected to hits parts of west Leeds and Bradford before making its way down to the western most part of Sheffield.

Residents are urged to check loose items outside of their homes such as bins and garden furniture, and to amend travel plans if necessary.