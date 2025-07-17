Leeds weather: Met Office issues two thunderstorm warnings as heavy rain is set to hit this weekend

Two separate thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Leeds as more unstable weather approaches.

Following the third heatwave of the summer over the weekend, cloudy skies and rain, sometimes heavy, have taken over the forecast in recent days.

Although relatively stable weather is expected today (July 17), the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings covering most of England. A thunderstorm warning for East and North Yorkshire, as well as parts of West Yorkshire, including Leeds, will take effect from noon tomorrow (July 17) and will last until 8pm that evening.

Leeds is facing two separate thunderstorm warnings on Friday.placeholder image
Leeds is facing two separate thunderstorm warnings on Friday. | National World/Met Office

The second warning will begin at 9pm and will affect nearly all of England, lasting until 6pm on Saturday (July 19). During the time the warnings are active, heavy, thundery rain may lead to disruptions in traffic and travel from Friday evening through much of Saturday.

The Met Office has forecast that showers and thunderstorms will develop across parts of northern England early Friday afternoon, intensifying in northeast England by the evening. Rainfall amounts of 15–25 mm are expected within an hour, with isolated totals potentially reaching 40–60 mm, especially over the North York Moors.

Frequent lightning and large hail are also likely. The storms are anticipated to ease and move into the North Sea by Friday evening.

Additionally, thundery rain will spread southward into the second warning area later on Friday, affecting much of England through Saturday. Locally torrential rainfall is expected, with 20–30 mm possible in less than an hour and 60–90 mm in under three hours in some areas.

Although rain will clear from the south by early Saturday afternoon, further thunderstorms are likely to develop. In addition to heavy rain, there is a possibility of frequent lightning, gusty winds, and large hail.

However, the latest forecast indicates that Leeds is expected to remain mostly dry and sunny on Friday, with temperatures reaching up to 26°C, while heavy rain is anticipated on Saturday, with a maximum temperature of 22°C.

