After a rainy end to the bank holiday weekend, this week is set to brighten spirits with clouds clearing gradually and sunny skies returning by Friday.

Here is the full weather forecast for this week from the Met Office.

Public look at the Rhododendron, Azalia in bloom in the sunshine at Temple Newsam, Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme

Monday

Low cloud and hill fog to start with rain clearing by midday.

Brighter spells into the afternoon with some sunny intervals.

Winds remaining light. Maximum temperature 15C.

Tuesday

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain or showers Tuesday, brighter later with sunny intervals.

Winds remaining light. Maximum temperature 19C.

Wednesday

A band of rain and showers though Wednesday, clearing later in the day towards the evening.

Largely cloudy with a maximum temperature of 18C.

Thursday

A settled and bright day on Thursday, cloudy changing to sunny intervals towards the evening.

Little chance of rain, maximum temperature of 20C.

Friday

A bright and sunny day with sporadic clouds throughout the morning and afternoon.