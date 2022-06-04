This spacious family home a short drive away from Leeds is on the market for an asking price of £900,000.

The detached property, which is located in the picturesque village of Cowthorpe near Wetherby, is complete with a large double garage, private gardens and six double bedrooms spanning across three floors.

Inside, visitors can enjoy two stylish reception rooms, a modern kitchen fitted with top of the range appliances and a formal dining room for special occasions.

Located on the first floor are four of the bedrooms, with the master bedroom being serviced by a modern en-suite and the rest with access to a contemporary house bathroom.

Climbing the staircase to the second floor will reveal two further bedrooms with another en-suite shower room, as well as plenty of useful storage.

This airy home is perfect for a growing family, with beautiful countryside views able to be enjoyed from a paved patio located at the rear.

The location is convenient for commuting to Leeds, York and Harrogate with good accessibility further afield via the A1 motorway.

For more information please head to the Manning Stainton website, or call 01937 583 535.

