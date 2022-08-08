Met Office Leeds weather forecast: Sun in store for the city for the week ahead

Leeds can look forward to some sunshine this week, according to the Met Office forecast.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 8th August 2022, 4:45 am

Temperatures are predicted to reach 29C and there is currently not a single drop of rain being forecasted.

A week full of sunshine has been predicted. Image: Simon Hulme

Monday

It appears the week will start with a mix of clouds and sunshine before the clouds give way to the sun at teatime.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 24C.

Tuesday

Sunshine is predicted in the morning and early afternoon before clouds are forecasted to take over as the day progresses.

Temperatures are again predicted to reach 24C.

Wednesday

There could be a temperature increase on Wednesday, with highs of 27C and sunshine throughout predicted.

Thursday

Another day, another potential temperature rise.

The Met Office forecast says temperatures could reach 28C in the afternoon and sunshine is predicted for throughout the day.

Friday

The working week looks set to be rounded off with even more sunshine, with temperatures potentially reaching 28C.

