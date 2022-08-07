Cross Gates lad Guy Black spent months painstakingly preparing for the proposal to his girlfriend, Christina super-fan Danielle Dove.

Stand-up comedian Guy, 31, had arranged a special birthday treat for mental health support worker Danielle, 31, by getting tickets to see her favourite artist when they first went on sale.

Guy Black, who proposed to his girlfriend Danielle Dove, in front of thousands at Christina Aguilera concert, inset.

"I was completely in love with Christina Aguilera,” Danielle said.

“So I was just excited going to see her two days before my birthday.

"I had no idea there were other plans.”

Guy had indeed been busy behind the scenes, organising for the gig to be an even more unforgettable memory for the two of them.

“It was a really long struggle,” said Guy.

“I tried to get in touch with anyone I could – the arena, management, anybody.

"I was hounding and emailing people - I did everything I could.

"Eventually there was an Instagram post of Christina Aguilera having dinner with somebody, so I messaged them and they put me in touch with her management.”

After it was eventually arranged with the pop superstar’s management for Guy to propose onstage, Danielle was still none the wiser.

“He had been saying to me ‘are you ready to meet Christina?’ all week,” she said. “I thought he was winding me up because I thought if I ever met her, I’d probably collapse!

"I was in my element in the concert, then Lady Marmalade came on, and Guy said ‘are you ready?’, then a man took us to the side of the stage.

"I was absolutely trembling.”

Danielle was standing at the side of the stage filming the concert on her phone, when one of the dancers beckoned her on.

“I said ‘I can’t go onstage, because she’s onstage!’,” said Danielle. “I was literally pushed on because I froze.

"I was in a bit of shock so I don’t remember a lot of it, but luckily there are about 10,000 videos of it!”

She then saw Guy standing next to her holding a microphone, and assumed he was going to sing Happy Birthday.

"When he said ‘Danielle Dove...’, I remember covering my face, I thought ‘I have been dancing all night and my make up has come off, and I am on a big screen’.

"But when he started talking, I thought ‘oh my God, this is it. It’s happening’.”

So had Guy been nervous in the days and hours leading up to the big moment? Not a bit of it.

"I have been on stage plenty of times,” he said. “During the moment, I had no worries and no anxieties – I was just thinking about her the whole time.

"I wanted to make it a special day for her. It wasn’t about me at that point.”

So how did the couple top that big moment?

"When I came offstage, loads of people were hugging me, and I said ‘I need a drink, I think I’m going to faint’,” Danielle said.

"We got to the bar and it was closed – all I wanted was a shot!”

As far as the wedding goes, Guy has another cunning plan up his sleeve.

“I’m one of the regular ‘lunchmates’ on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4,” he said.