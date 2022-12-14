News you can trust since 1890
Met Office Leeds weather forecast: Hour-by-hour forecast as chilly December continues

Anyone hoping for a break from the frosty temperatures in Leeds may be disappointed today.

By Tom Coates
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 7:01am

There is expected to be sun watching over the city for the entirety of the daylight hours but the people of Leeds will not be doing much sunbathing. Instead, hats and scarves look set to be required for any ventures outside. Temperatures are once again expected to be low, with highs of just 2C being predicted by the Met Office.

A clear night has been forecasted and from around 7pm onwards, temperatures are expected to drop to a rather chilly -2C. Below is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds on Wednesday, December 14, courtesy of the official Met Office website.

8am: 0C/clear night

Temperatures are once again expected to be low. Image: Gary Longbottom

9am: 0C/sunny

10am: 0C/sunny

11am: 1C/sunny

12pm: 2C/sunny

1pm: 2C/sunny

2pm: 1C/sunny

3pm: 1C/sunny

4pm: 0C/clear night

5pm: -1C/clear night

6pm: -1C/clear night

7pm: -2C/clear night

8pm: -2C/clear night

9pm: -2C/clear night

10pm: -2C/clear night

11pm: -2C/clear night

