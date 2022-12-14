Met Office Leeds weather forecast: Hour-by-hour forecast as chilly December continues
Anyone hoping for a break from the frosty temperatures in Leeds may be disappointed today.
There is expected to be sun watching over the city for the entirety of the daylight hours but the people of Leeds will not be doing much sunbathing. Instead, hats and scarves look set to be required for any ventures outside. Temperatures are once again expected to be low, with highs of just 2C being predicted by the Met Office.
A clear night has been forecasted and from around 7pm onwards, temperatures are expected to drop to a rather chilly -2C. Below is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds on Wednesday, December 14, courtesy of the official Met Office website.
8am: 0C/clear night
9am: 0C/sunny
10am: 0C/sunny
11am: 1C/sunny
12pm: 2C/sunny
1pm: 2C/sunny
2pm: 1C/sunny
3pm: 1C/sunny
4pm: 0C/clear night
5pm: -1C/clear night
6pm: -1C/clear night
7pm: -2C/clear night
8pm: -2C/clear night
9pm: -2C/clear night
10pm: -2C/clear night
11pm: -2C/clear night