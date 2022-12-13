News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Met Office Leeds weather forecast: Hour-by-hour forecast for the day as frosty week continues

Leeds is set for another bitterly cold day, according to the Met Office forecast.

By Tom Coates
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 7:27am

It appears to be a case of more of the same following a very chilly Monday, with temperatures remaining low in Leeds according to the Met Office. There was some sun and even some light snow predicted for Monday but there is less variation within today’s forecast. The day is forecasted to begin overcast and then be cloudy for the vast majority of the day. Temperatures are expected to drop below 0C from around 7pm onwards.

In light of plummeting temperatures and the recent tragedy in Solihull, a warning has been issued regarding the danger of frozen water. Below is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds on Tuesday, December 13, courtesy of the official Met Office website.

Hide Ad

9am: 0C/overcast

There was some sun and even some light snow predicted for Monday but there is less variation within today’s forecast. Image: Steve Riding

10am: 0C/cloudy

11am: 0C/cloudy

Hide Ad

12pm: 0C/cloudy

1pm: 1C/cloudy

Hide Ad

2pm: 1C/cloudy

3pm: 1C/cloudy

Hide Ad

4pm: 0C/overcast

5pm: 0C/cloudy

Hide Ad

6pm: 0C/cloudy

7pm: -1C/partly cloudy

Hide Ad

8pm: -1C/partly cloudy

9pm: -1C/partly cloudy

Hide Ad

10pm: -2C/partly cloudy

11pm: -2C/clear night

LeedsMet Office