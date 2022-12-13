Met Office Leeds weather forecast: Hour-by-hour forecast for the day as frosty week continues
Leeds is set for another bitterly cold day, according to the Met Office forecast.
It appears to be a case of more of the same following a very chilly Monday, with temperatures remaining low in Leeds according to the Met Office. There was some sun and even some light snow predicted for Monday but there is less variation within today’s forecast. The day is forecasted to begin overcast and then be cloudy for the vast majority of the day. Temperatures are expected to drop below 0C from around 7pm onwards.
In light of plummeting temperatures and the recent tragedy in Solihull, a warning has been issued regarding the danger of frozen water. Below is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds on Tuesday, December 13, courtesy of the official Met Office website.
9am: 0C/overcast
10am: 0C/cloudy
11am: 0C/cloudy
12pm: 0C/cloudy
1pm: 1C/cloudy
2pm: 1C/cloudy
3pm: 1C/cloudy
4pm: 0C/overcast
5pm: 0C/cloudy
6pm: 0C/cloudy
7pm: -1C/partly cloudy
8pm: -1C/partly cloudy
9pm: -1C/partly cloudy
10pm: -2C/partly cloudy
11pm: -2C/clear night