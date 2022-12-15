News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Met Office Leeds weather forecast: Here is when temperatures are expected to dip below freezing

Temperatures are expected to rise next week but Leeds appears to have some frosty days to get through first.

By Tom Coates
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 6:57am

The bitterly cold week is expected to continue, with temperatures once again dipping below 0C at points. Of course, the cold weather comes with its dangers and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued a warning about frozen water following the recent tragedy in Solihull.

Just like the previous day, there will actually be plenty of sun despite the low temperatures. However, with sunset estimated for 3:45pm, it will soon give way to a dark, clear and cold night. Below is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds on Thursday, December 15, courtesy of the official Met Office website.

Hide Ad

7am: -2C/clear night

The bitterly cold week is expected to continue. Image: Gary Longbottom

8am: -2C/clear night

9am: -1C/sunny

Hide Ad

10am: 0C/sunny

11am: 1C/sunny

Hide Ad

12pm: 2C/sunny

1pm: 2C/sunny

Hide Ad

2pm: 2C/sunny

3pm: 2C/sunny intervals

Hide Ad

4pm: 1C/clear night

5pm: 1C/clear night

Hide Ad

6pm: 1C/clear night

7pm: 0C/clear night

Hide Ad

8pm: 0C/clear night

9pm: -1C/clear night

Hide Ad

10pm: -1C/clear night

11pm: -1C/clear night

LeedsMet Office