Met Office Leeds weather forecast: Here is when temperatures are expected to dip below freezing
Temperatures are expected to rise next week but Leeds appears to have some frosty days to get through first.
The bitterly cold week is expected to continue, with temperatures once again dipping below 0C at points. Of course, the cold weather comes with its dangers and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued a warning about frozen water following the recent tragedy in Solihull.
Just like the previous day, there will actually be plenty of sun despite the low temperatures. However, with sunset estimated for 3:45pm, it will soon give way to a dark, clear and cold night. Below is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds on Thursday, December 15, courtesy of the official Met Office website.
7am: -2C/clear night
8am: -2C/clear night
9am: -1C/sunny
10am: 0C/sunny
11am: 1C/sunny
12pm: 2C/sunny
1pm: 2C/sunny
2pm: 2C/sunny
3pm: 2C/sunny intervals
4pm: 1C/clear night
5pm: 1C/clear night
6pm: 1C/clear night
7pm: 0C/clear night
8pm: 0C/clear night
9pm: -1C/clear night
10pm: -1C/clear night
11pm: -1C/clear night