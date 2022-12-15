The bitterly cold week is expected to continue, with temperatures once again dipping below 0C at points. Of course, the cold weather comes with its dangers and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued a warning about frozen water following the recent tragedy in Solihull .

Just like the previous day, there will actually be plenty of sun despite the low temperatures. However, with sunset estimated for 3:45pm, it will soon give way to a dark, clear and cold night. Below is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds on Thursday, December 15, courtesy of the official Met Office website.