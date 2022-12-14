The youngster had been fighting for his life in hospital since the incident at Babbs Mill Lake , Solihull, near Birmingham , on Sunday. Police announced the deaths of three other boys, aged eight, 10, and 11, on Monday.

West Midlands Police said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy. We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them. Specialist officers remain in contact with the family and we will issue further information as soon as we can.