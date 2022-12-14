News you can trust since 1890
Solihull frozen lake: 6-year-old boy becomes fourth child to die in Babbs Mill Lake tragedy

A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake in Solihull.

By Abi Whistance
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 6:27pm

The youngster had been fighting for his life in hospital since the incident at Babbs Mill Lake, Solihull, near Birmingham, on Sunday. Police announced the deaths of three other boys, aged eight, 10, and 11, on Monday.

West Midlands Police said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy. We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them. Specialist officers remain in contact with the family and we will issue further information as soon as we can.

“The searches have been completed and the scene of the incident at the lake will be lifted this evening.”

Flowers and tributes lay near to the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull, after the deaths of three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 who fell through ice into a lake in the West Midlands. Picture date: Wednesday December 14, 2022.
