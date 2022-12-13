Three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling through ice into Babbs Mill lake in the West Midlands. A fourth boy, aged six, is still fighting for his life. The four children were all in cardiac arrest when pulled out of the water by rescue teams. A warning has now been issued as plummeting temperatures across the West Yorkshire region ensure the dangers of falling into water are at their highest.

Dave Walton, deputy chief fire officer at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Lakes, rivers and canals may look beautiful at this time of year, but getting too close to frozen water can have devastating consequences. We have seen this in Solihull with the death of three young children. As it gets colder the possibility of icy and slippery surfaces underfoot increases, so it’s best to keep your distance.

“We are urging parents and teachers to talk to children about the importance of not going on ice, under any circumstances. And if you are heading out for a walk always check the weather forecast and go to places you are familiar with, as heavy snow can affect visibility when out walking.

Three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling through ice into Babbs Mill lake in the West Midlands. Image: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service