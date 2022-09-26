News you can trust since 1890
Met Office Leeds weather forecast: Here is what Leeds can expect for the week ahead

Autumn is in full swing and the days of scorching summer temperatures are now firmly behind Leeds.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 26th September 2022, 4:45 am

Temperatures are not particularly high but there is still some sun expected for the city.

Below is the weather forecast for the week ahead, courtesy of the Met Office.

Monday

There will be sunny intervals on Monday morning but they will give way to clouds in the afternoon.

Highs of 13C are expected.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be cloudy early on before there are light showers in the early evening.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 13C.

Wednesday

It is expected to be clear with sunny intervals for most of the day before becoming partly cloudy by early evening.

Once again, highs of 13C are anticipated.

Thursday

The Met Office is expecting clouds and sunny intervals on Thursday with highs of 15C.

Friday

Clouds early on are expected to give way to light rain in the afternoon.

The Met Office predicts that temperatures will reach highs of 13C.

