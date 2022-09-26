Met Office Leeds weather forecast: Here is what Leeds can expect for the week ahead
Autumn is in full swing and the days of scorching summer temperatures are now firmly behind Leeds.
Temperatures are not particularly high but there is still some sun expected for the city.
Below is the weather forecast for the week ahead, courtesy of the Met Office.
Monday
There will be sunny intervals on Monday morning but they will give way to clouds in the afternoon.
Highs of 13C are expected.
Tuesday
Tuesday will be cloudy early on before there are light showers in the early evening.
Temperatures are predicted to reach 13C.
Wednesday
It is expected to be clear with sunny intervals for most of the day before becoming partly cloudy by early evening.
Once again, highs of 13C are anticipated.
Thursday
The Met Office is expecting clouds and sunny intervals on Thursday with highs of 15C.
Friday
Clouds early on are expected to give way to light rain in the afternoon.
The Met Office predicts that temperatures will reach highs of 13C.