This beautifully presented three bedroom detached home in Horsforth is on the market for £375,000.

Extended to the side with a stunning kitchen, utility room and guest toilet, this property is situated in a popular cul-de-sac location within walking distance to many local amenities in Horsforth.Downstairs is an entrance porch leading into a stunning extended modern kitchen with integrated appliances.

The spacious ‘L’ shaped living room opens through to a modern dining area, with the space benefitting from dual aspect east-to-west facing windows.

To the first floor are two double bedrooms; the master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a good size single bedroom and the house bathroom.

To the outside is a mature garden with a lawned area and flower borders, plus a driveway with off street parking for two cars.

Transport links close to the house include a bus service on New Road Side and Kirkstall Train Station. Newlaithes Primary School is also close by.

For more information about this property go to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

