Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this spacious three bed home that soaks up the sun
A family home is for sale in a popular Horsforth cul-de-sac.
This beautifully presented three bedroom detached home in Horsforth is on the market for £375,000.
Extended to the side with a stunning kitchen, utility room and guest toilet, this property is situated in a popular cul-de-sac location within walking distance to many local amenities in Horsforth.Downstairs is an entrance porch leading into a stunning extended modern kitchen with integrated appliances.
The spacious ‘L’ shaped living room opens through to a modern dining area, with the space benefitting from dual aspect east-to-west facing windows.
To the first floor are two double bedrooms; the master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a good size single bedroom and the house bathroom.
To the outside is a mature garden with a lawned area and flower borders, plus a driveway with off street parking for two cars.
Transport links close to the house include a bus service on New Road Side and Kirkstall Train Station. Newlaithes Primary School is also close by.
For more information about this property go to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.