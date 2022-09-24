News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this spacious three bed home that soaks up the sun

A family home is for sale in a popular Horsforth cul-de-sac.

By Abi Whistance
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 4:45 am

This beautifully presented three bedroom detached home in Horsforth is on the market for £375,000.

Extended to the side with a stunning kitchen, utility room and guest toilet, this property is situated in a popular cul-de-sac location within walking distance to many local amenities in Horsforth.Downstairs is an entrance porch leading into a stunning extended modern kitchen with integrated appliances.

The spacious ‘L’ shaped living room opens through to a modern dining area, with the space benefitting from dual aspect east-to-west facing windows.

To the first floor are two double bedrooms; the master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a good size single bedroom and the house bathroom.

To the outside is a mature garden with a lawned area and flower borders, plus a driveway with off street parking for two cars.

Transport links close to the house include a bus service on New Road Side and Kirkstall Train Station. Newlaithes Primary School is also close by.

For more information about this property go to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

1. On the market for £375,000

Photo: Purplebricks

2. Extended to the side with a stunning kitchen

Photo: Purplebricks

3. Spacious ‘L’ shaped living room

Photo: Purplebricks

4. Two double bedrooms

Photo: Purplebricks

