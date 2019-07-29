Met Office issues more flood warnings as thunderstorm set to hit Leeds

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as another thunderstorm is set to hit Leeds this week.

A thunderstorm is set to hit Leeds on Wednesday.

The yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for Wednesday, July 31 and follows a weekend of heavy rain and flooding in Yorkshire.

Severe flooding hit parts of Calderdale last night causing road closures and disruption on the trains.

The Met Office warns that there is a chance of hail and thundery showers in Leeds on Wednesday.

The thunderstorm could cause flash flooding or deep floodwater causing damage to homes and businesses.

In the warning, the Met Office said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing dangerous conditions.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

