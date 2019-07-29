Hour-by-hour Leeds forecast: This is when thunder and heavy rain will hit Leeds as Met Office issues weather warnings

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 29 July, with rain, cloud and sunshine.
However, heavy rain and thunder are set to hit the city over the next few days.
The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire on Monday 29 July explains that it will be a “cloudy and dull morning, with patchy light rain and drizzle.
“This will clear steadily northwards through the afternoon allowing drier and brighter conditions to spread in from the south.”
Tuesday will then be “Rather cloudy at times with a few showers, turning heavy and perhaps thundery in the afternoon.
“Becoming increasingly breezy in the afternoon, particularly near the coast.”
The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Leeds on Wednesday (31 July) from 12am until 23.59pm.
"Further thunderstorms likely with a chance of flooding in places and possible travel disruption," said the Met Office.
Hour-by-hour forecast
Monday (29 July)
07:00 - Heavy rain - 15C
08:00 - Heavy rain - 16C
09:00 - Cloudy - 16C
10:00 - Cloudy - 17C
11:00 - Cloudy - 18C
12:00 - Sunny intervals - 19C
13:00 - Cloudy - 20C
14:00 - Sunny intervals - 21C
15:00 - Sunny intervals - 22C
16:00 - Sunny intervals - 22C
17:00 - Sunny intervals - 22C
18:00 - Sunny - 22C
19:00 - Sunny - 22C
20:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 22C
21:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 21C
22:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 20C
23:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 19C
Tuesday (30 July)
06:00 - Light shower - 16C
07:00 - Light shower - 16C
08:00 - Light shower - 16C
09:00 - Sunny intervals - 18C
10:00 - Cloudy - 19C
11:00 - Sunny intervals - 20C
12:00 - Light shower - 21C
13:00 - Thunder shower- 22C
14:00 - Thunder shower - 22C
15:00 - Heavy shower - 21C
16:00 - Heavy shower - 21C
17:00 - Heavy shower - 21C
18:00 - Light shower - 21C
19:00 - Light shower - 20C
20:00 - Cloudy - 20C
21:00 - Light shower - 19C
22:00 - Light shower - 19C
23:00 - Light shower - 18C
Wednesday (31 July)
07:00 - Light shower - 17C
10:00 - Light shower - 18C
13:00 - Thunder shower - 20C
16:00 - Light shower - 20C
19:00 - Light shower - 19C
22:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 17C