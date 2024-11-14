A659 Wattle Syke Wetherby: Full listed diversions as Leeds route set for final weekend of closure
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leeds City Council will be closing the A659 Wattle Syke road in Wetherby from 7am on Saturday, November 16.
It is the second straight weekend the route has been shut, as workers undertake trial hole investigation works within the A58 Leeds Road and A659 Wattle Syke junction.
An authority spokesperson said: “We are undertaking trial hole investigation works in the vicinity of the A58 Wetherby Road / A659 Wattle Syke junction for two consecutive weekends starting Saturday, November 9 to locate gas, electricity, telecommunication and water services.
“The works will involve the closure of the A659 Wattle Syke, at its junction with the A58 Wetherby Road, from 7am until late afternoon on Saturday, November 16.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
All traffic will be diverted via the A168 and A58 during the closure, while access will be maintained for all residents as well as for emergency services.
City Council decided on a full closure of A659 Wattle Syke on Saturday to ensure the safety of workers and facilitate a “smooth traffic flow” along the A58.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.