With two thunderstorm warnings for Leeds this weekend, here’s the latest forecast.

The Met Office has issued two weather warnings lasting throughout the first half of the weekend. The first, from 11am to 8pm today (July 18), covers Leeds and much of East and North Yorkshire and the North East.

The second comes into effect at midnight, covering nearly all of England until 9pm on Saturday evening (July 19).

Leeds can expect some thundery showers this week, according to BBC Weather. | National World/Met Office

While the yellow warnings are in effect, the weather agency has warned that areas of heavy, thundery rain may lead to disruptions to roads and railway services.

According to BBC Weather, Leeds can expect some thundery showers today, with further thunder expected on Saturday and Sunday. However, the Met Office’s own weather forecast predicts Leeds will stay lightning-free.

Below is the hour-by-hour weekend weather forecast, provided by BBC Weather:

Friday, July 18:

11am - 23°C, Thundery showers

12pm - 23°C, Thundery showers

1pm - 23°C, Light rain showers

2pm - 23°C, Sunny intervals

3pm - 24°C, Light cloud

4pm - 24°C, Light rain showers

5pm - 24°C, Sunny intervals

6pm - 23°C, Sunny intervals

7pm - 23°C, Sunny intervals

8pm - 22°C, Sunny

9pm - 21°C, Sunny

10pm - 20°C, Clear

11pm - 19°C, Clear

Sunday, July 20:

Midnight - 18°C, Clear

1am - 18°C, Partly cloudy

2am - 17°C, Light rain showers

3am - 17°C, Light rain showers

4am - 17°C, Light rain showers

5am - 16°C, Light rain showers

6am - 16°C, Light rain

7am - 17°C, Light rain showers

8am - 17°C, Thundery showers

9am - 18°C, Thundery showers

10am - 18°C, Heavy rain

11am - 19°C, Heavy rain

12pm - 19°C, Heavy rain

1pm - 19°C, Heavy rain

2pm - 19°C, Thundery showers

3pm - 20°C, Thundery showers

4pm - 20°C, Thundery showers

5pm - 21°C, Thundery showers

6pm - 21°C, Sunny intervals

7pm - 21°C, Light rain showers

8pm - 20°C, Light rain showers

9pm - 20°C, Light rain showers

10pm - 19°C, Partly cloudy

11pm - 18°C, Partly cloudy

Saturday, July 19:

Midnight - 18°C, Light rain

1am - 17°C, Mist

2am - 17°C, Mist

3am - 17°C, Mist

4am - 17°C, Mist

5am - 17°C, Mist

6am - 16°C, Mist

7am - 17°C, Mist

8am - 17°C, Light cloud

9am - 18°C, Light cloud

10am - 19°C, Light cloud

11am - 20°C, Thundery showers

12pm - 20°C, Thundery showers

1pm - 20°C, Thundery showers

2pm - 20°C, Light rain

3pm - 21°C, Light rain showers

4pm - 20°C, Light rain showers

5pm - 20°C, Light rain showers

6pm - 20°C, Light rain showers

7pm - 19°C, Light rain showers

8pm - 19°C, Light rain showers

9pm - 18°C, Light rain showers

10pm - 17°C, Partly cloudy

11pm - 16°C, Partly cloudy

Note: The weather forecast is accurate as of publication on Friday, July 18, and may change throughout the weekend.