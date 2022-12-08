The level three, or amber, cold weather alert was issued on Monday morning and warns of severe conditions in England between 6pm on Wednesday and 9am on Monday, December 12. The alert requires social and healthcare services to take action to protect high-risk groups.

Temperatures turned colder last night and are expected to drop further this week as air from the Arctic spreads south across the country, dropping as low as -10C in some areas.

In Leeds, temperatures will drop as low as -4C this week in some parts of the city The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice, covering parts of east Leeds. It warns of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

A snow-covered Kirkstall last year - as temperatures plummet in Leeds this week

While no heavy snow is forecast in Leeds today – The Weather Channel forecasts rain/snow showers this evening.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds on Thursday

Midday – sunny – 2C

1pm – sunny – 2C

2pm – sunny – 2C

3pm – mostly sunny – 1C4pm – partly cloudy – 1C

5pm – partly cloudy – 1C

6pm – rain/snow showers – 1C

7pm – showers – 1C

8pm – showers – 1C

9pm – showers – 2C

10pm – partly cloudy – 1C

