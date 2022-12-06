The Met Office and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have issued a severe cold weather alert for England, as they warned the plummeting temperatures could increase health risks to vulnerable people and disrupt deliveries.

The level three, or amber, cold weather alert was issued on Monday morning and warns of severe conditions in England between 6pm on Wednesday and 9am on Monday, December 12. The alert requires social and healthcare services to take action to protect high-risk groups.

Temperatures are expected to turn colder across much of the UK late on Wednesday and through Thursday as air from the Arctic spreads south across the country, dropping as low as -10C in some areas.

Temperatures are set to drop to as low as -4C in Leeds

In the north of the city, temperatures are set to drop to -4C on Thursday and Friday night and even the city centre is set for freezing conditions of -3C this week. Here is the full Met Office forecast for the week ahead in Leeds.

Tuesday: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Maximum daytime temperature 6C, minimum overnight temperature 1C.

Wednesday: A clear and sunny day. Maximum daytime temperature 3C, minimum overnight temperature -2C.

Thursday: Clear changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Maximum daytime temperature 2C, minimum overnight temperature -3C.

Friday: As above.

Saturday: Partly cloudy changing to sunny by the late morning. Maximum daytime temperature 2C, minimum overnight temperature -3C.

