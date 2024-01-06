A cloudy and somewhat wet Friday gives way to a cold weekend with temperatures dropping to zero or below at times.

After a week of heavy rain and floods around Leeds, today (Saturday January 6) will remain mostly dry.

The largely dry afternoon is even likely to give way for some sunny spells developing in large parts of West Yorkshire with temperatures peaking at around 5°C, according to the Met Office.

A cold snap is headed for Leeds as temperatures are set to plummet below freezing. Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

The night into Sunday is forecast to remain dry with temperatures dropping to around 3°C.

But as the day continue, colder weather is set to arrive in Leeds with temperatures of around 0-1°C in the evening.