Leeds weather: Weekend forecast as 'cold snap' set to hit city with sub-zero temperatures
A cloudy and somewhat wet Friday gives way to a cold weekend with temperatures dropping to zero or below at times.
After a week of heavy rain and floods around Leeds, today (Saturday January 6) will remain mostly dry.
The largely dry afternoon is even likely to give way for some sunny spells developing in large parts of West Yorkshire with temperatures peaking at around 5°C, according to the Met Office.
The night into Sunday is forecast to remain dry with temperatures dropping to around 3°C.
But as the day continue, colder weather is set to arrive in Leeds with temperatures of around 0-1°C in the evening.
It is likely to become even colder the night to Monday, with thermostats showing sub-zero -1°C. The Met Office also warned that due to wind, it might feel as cold as -3°C.