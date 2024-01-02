Kirkstall Forge: 13 flood-hit pictures show Leeds train station at standstill as rain forces closure
Heavy rain overnight caused train tracks in Kirkstall to flood, leading to severe disruptions for train passengers on Tuesday.
With the River Aire close to bursting its banks and train tracks submerged under water, passengers at Kirkstall Forge Station had to turn to replacement buses for their daily commute.
National Rail has said that disruptions between Leeds and Harrogate, Shipley and Ilkley are expected until 6pm tonight (January 2), as a result of the flooding.
Here are 13 pictures showing the extent of the flooding in Kirkstall:
