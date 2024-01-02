Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Kirkstall Forge: 13 flood-hit pictures show Leeds train station at standstill as rain forces closure

Heavy rain overnight caused train tracks in Kirkstall to flood, leading to severe disruptions for train passengers on Tuesday.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:30 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 14:34 GMT

With the River Aire close to bursting its banks and train tracks submerged under water, passengers at Kirkstall Forge Station had to turn to replacement buses for their daily commute.

National Rail has said that disruptions between Leeds and Harrogate, Shipley and Ilkley are expected until 6pm tonight (January 2), as a result of the flooding.

Here are 13 pictures showing the extent of the flooding in Kirkstall:

Heavy rain overnight meant all trains to an from Kirkstall Forge Station were cancelled or replaced by buses, leaving the station empty.

1. Kirkstall Forge Station

Heavy rain overnight meant all trains to an from Kirkstall Forge Station were cancelled or replaced by buses, leaving the station empty. Photo: YEP

Photo Sales
Our reporter described the station as "eerily quiet" as no trains passed the station.

2. Kirkstall Forge Station

Our reporter described the station as "eerily quiet" as no trains passed the station. Photo: YEP

Photo Sales
Heavy rain caused the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning for rain in place until 9pm on Tuesday January 2.

3. Kirkstall train tracks

Heavy rain caused the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning for rain in place until 9pm on Tuesday January 2. Photo: YEP

Photo Sales
Teams from Network Rail were seen at the scene as they try to resolve the situation.

4. National Rail workers near Kirkstall Forge Station

Teams from Network Rail were seen at the scene as they try to resolve the situation. Photo: YEP

Photo Sales
The tracks were visibly waterlogged.

5. Kirkstall Forge tracks waterlogged

The tracks were visibly waterlogged. Photo: YEP

Photo Sales
According to National Rail, disruption to services are expected until 6pm on Tuesday.

6. Kirkstall Forge train tracks near River Aire

According to National Rail, disruption to services are expected until 6pm on Tuesday. Photo: YEP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsDisruptionTrain servicesDisruptions