Heavy rain overnight caused train tracks in Kirkstall to flood, leading to severe disruptions for train passengers on Tuesday.

With the River Aire close to bursting its banks and train tracks submerged under water, passengers at Kirkstall Forge Station had to turn to replacement buses for their daily commute.

National Rail has said that disruptions between Leeds and Harrogate, Shipley and Ilkley are expected until 6pm tonight (January 2), as a result of the flooding.

Here are 13 pictures showing the extent of the flooding in Kirkstall:

1 . Kirkstall Forge Station Heavy rain overnight meant all trains to an from Kirkstall Forge Station were cancelled or replaced by buses, leaving the station empty. Photo: YEP Photo Sales

2 . Kirkstall Forge Station Our reporter described the station as "eerily quiet" as no trains passed the station. Photo: YEP Photo Sales

3 . Kirkstall train tracks Heavy rain caused the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning for rain in place until 9pm on Tuesday January 2. Photo: YEP Photo Sales

4 . National Rail workers near Kirkstall Forge Station Teams from Network Rail were seen at the scene as they try to resolve the situation. Photo: YEP Photo Sales

5 . Kirkstall Forge tracks waterlogged The tracks were visibly waterlogged. Photo: YEP Photo Sales