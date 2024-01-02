All trains from a Leeds station have been cancelled as flooding continues to cause chaos for commuters.

The disruption began this morning (January 2) and came after a night of heavy rain, with train tracks near to Kirkstall Forge Station quickly becoming waterlogged.

Trains were cancelled and rail replacement buses were laid on by transport bosses – as it appears the problem is unlikely to be resolved until at least 6pm tonight.

Teams from Network Rail were spotted along a section of the waterlogged tracks close to the Kirkstall Bridge Inn pub. They were working to remove the water so that train operators can resume their services.

Meanwhile, the River Aire looked close to bursting its banks near to Kirkstall Abbey – with walkers stopping in their tracks to take note of the fast-flowing water nearby.