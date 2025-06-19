Leeds is bracing for blistering heat over the coming days, as an amber heat health alert comes into force across England - with temperatures in the city expected to hit a sweltering 30C.

The alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), came into effect at 12pm today (June 19) and will remain in place until 9am on Monday (June 23).

It means there could be “significant impacts” on health and social care services, with elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions at heightened risk.

Today will see highs of 27C in Leeds from around 4pm, with Friday and Saturday forecast to hit 30C, according to the Met Office. Although slightly cooler, Sunday is still expected to be warm. Rising UV and pollen levels are also expected alongside the soaring temperatures.

A heatwave is officially recorded when temperatures exceed a regional threshold - between 25°C and 28°C - for three consecutive days. Leeds looks set to meet that bar, with the city basking in sunshine.

This afternoon, The Met Office has forecast very warm sun across the city. Then, from tonight, it’ll stay warm and dry with plenty of evening sunshine and clear skies. Temperatures will dip no lower than 14C.

Friday is expected to be a particularly hot day in Leeds, with highs of 30C by mid-afternoon. However, it will be slightly cloudier than today.

Looking ahead, Saturday could bring the peak of the heat, with more 30C highs expected. Sunday and Monday will feel fresher, but the warm spell continues.