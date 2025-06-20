Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as Heat Health Alert remains in place amid 30C temperatures
The Environment Agency has declared a drought in Yorkshire, and an Amber Heat Health Alert remains in place from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) until 9am on Monday (June 23).
Health officials warn of “significant impacts” on health and social care services, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.
The alert covers most of England, with West Yorkshire among the areas expected to see "sustained high temperatures both by day and night."
Overnight temperatures in Leeds are forecast to remain well above 18°C, increasing the risk of heat-related illness.
Commuters can expect the heat to rise early, with temperatures climbing to 20°C by 9am. The city will continue to swelter through the afternoon, with peak temperatures likely between 2pm and 5pm.
Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds on Friday, June 20, 2025:
- 7am – 16°C, Sunny intervals
- 8am – 18°C, Sunny intervals
- 9am – 20°C, Sunny
- 10am – 22°C, Sunny
- 11am – 24°C, Sunny
- 12pm – 26°C, Sunny
- 1pm – 27°C, Sunny
- 2pm – 29°C, Sunny
- 3pm – 29°C, Sunny intervals
- 4pm – 30°C, Sunny intervals
- 5pm – 31°C, Sunny intervals
- 6pm – 29°C, Sunny intervals
- 7pm – 29°C, Sunny intervals
- 8pm – 28°C, Sunny
- 9pm – 26°C, Sunny
- 10pm - 25°C, Clear night
- 11pm - 23°C, Clear night
- 12am - 22°C, Clear night