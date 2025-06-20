Temperatures are set to soar above 30°C in Leeds today, as a period of intense summer heat continues across Yorkshire and much of the UK.

The Environment Agency has declared a drought in Yorkshire, and an Amber Heat Health Alert remains in place from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) until 9am on Monday (June 23).

Health officials warn of “significant impacts” on health and social care services, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.

The alert covers most of England, with West Yorkshire among the areas expected to see "sustained high temperatures both by day and night."

Overnight temperatures in Leeds are forecast to remain well above 18°C, increasing the risk of heat-related illness.

Commuters can expect the heat to rise early, with temperatures climbing to 20°C by 9am. The city will continue to swelter through the afternoon, with peak temperatures likely between 2pm and 5pm.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds on Friday, June 20, 2025:

7am – 16°C, Sunny intervals

8am – 18°C, Sunny intervals

9am – 20°C, Sunny

10am – 22°C, Sunny

11am – 24°C, Sunny

12pm – 26°C, Sunny

1pm – 27°C, Sunny

2pm – 29°C, Sunny

3pm – 29°C, Sunny​ intervals

4pm – 30°C, Sunny intervals

5pm – 31°C, Sunny intervals

6pm – 29°C, Sunny intervals

7pm – 29°C, Sunny intervals

8pm – 28°C, Sunny

9pm – 26°C, Sunny

10pm - 25°C, Clear night

11pm - 23°C, Clear night

12am - 22°C, Clear night