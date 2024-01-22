While the worst of Storm Isha passed on Monday morning, strong winds and rain will continue to batter Leeds for the next couple of days.

Heavy rain has also triggered a flood alert for the Middle River Aire catchment, with areas close to the river between Stockbridge and Castleford, including Bradford Beck, Oulton Beck and Kippax Beck most at risk.

Flood alerts have been issued in areas close to River Aire in Leeds on Monday. Picture by Tony Johnson

The government's Environment Agency is urging everyone in areas where the alert is in place to prepare for a potential flood by signing up for flood warnings, have a bag ready with vital items such as insurance documents and medications in case you need to leave your home, check how to turn off gas, electricity and water mains supplies, and have a plan in place on how to move family and pets to safety.

As the worst of the storm has passed, the amber wind alert issued by the Met Office has been replaced by a yellow alert covering most of the UK until lunchtime today, with winds in Leeds slowing down to between 20 to 40mph throughout the day and overnight into Tuesday (January 23).

A new yellow wind alert will come into effect tomorrow (Tuesday January 23) from 4pm until lunchtime on Wednesday, with wind gusts set to once again increase to between 40 and 50mph.

Here is the full hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds today and overnight into Tuesday: