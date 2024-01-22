Storm Isha Leeds: Hour-by-hour weather forecast as extreme wind batters city and flood alert in place
While the worst of Storm Isha passed on Monday morning, strong winds and rain will continue to batter Leeds for the next couple of days.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Storm Isha saw gusts exceeding 50mph over night and into the morning today (Monday January 22), causing disruption to traffic and forcing Leeds Bradford Airport to divert a number of flights to other airports.
Heavy rain has also triggered a flood alert for the Middle River Aire catchment, with areas close to the river between Stockbridge and Castleford, including Bradford Beck, Oulton Beck and Kippax Beck most at risk.
The government's Environment Agency is urging everyone in areas where the alert is in place to prepare for a potential flood by signing up for flood warnings, have a bag ready with vital items such as insurance documents and medications in case you need to leave your home, check how to turn off gas, electricity and water mains supplies, and have a plan in place on how to move family and pets to safety.
As the worst of the storm has passed, the amber wind alert issued by the Met Office has been replaced by a yellow alert covering most of the UK until lunchtime today, with winds in Leeds slowing down to between 20 to 40mph throughout the day and overnight into Tuesday (January 23).
A new yellow wind alert will come into effect tomorrow (Tuesday January 23) from 4pm until lunchtime on Wednesday, with wind gusts set to once again increase to between 40 and 50mph.
Here is the full hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds today and overnight into Tuesday:
- 11am – 8°C, Light shower, gusts up to 39mph
- 12pm – 8°C, Sunny, gusts up to 41mph
- 1pm – 8°C, Light shower, gusts up to 40mph
- 2pm – 8°C, Light shower, gusts up to 42mph
- 3pm – 7°C, heavy shower, gusts up to 41mph
- 4pm – 7°C, Light shower, gusts up to 43mph
- 5pm – 6°C, Light shower, gusts up to 41mph
- 6pm – 6°C, Clear night, gusts up to 42mph
- 7pm – 6°C, Light shower, gusts up to 42mph
- 8m – 6°C, Partly cloudy, gusts up to 40mph
- 9pm – 6°C, Partly cloudy, gusts up to 39mph
- 10pm – 6°C, Partly cloudy, gusts up to 38mph
- 11pm – 6°C, Partly cloudy, gusts up to 36mph
- Midnight – 7°C, Partly cloudy, gusts up to 34mph
- 1am – 6°C, Partly cloudy, gusts up to 29mph
- 2am – 6°C, Clear night, gusts up to 27mph
- 3am – 6°C, Clear night, gusts up to 26mph
- 4am – 6°C, Clear night, gusts up to 22mph
- 5am – 5°C, Partly cloudy, gusts up to 21mph
- 6am – 5°C, Cloudy, gusts up to 21mph
- 7am – 5°C, Cloudy, gusts up to 20mph