Leeds weather: 'Rumbles of thunder' forecast by Met Office as wind and showers continue

“Rumbles of thunder” can be expected across Leeds this afternoon as showers look set to continue.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 12th Jul 2023, 08:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 08:52 BST

Leeds residents woke to a sunny start to the day, but the “unsettled and often windy” conditions are now set to return, particularly as the weekend nears. Breezy and changeable conditions with sunny spells and scattered showers, heavier and more frequent over the western hills are expected throughout the day.

The odd rumble of thunder is also possible in the afternoon, with daytime temperatures near average in the best of any sunshine. Maximum temperature 21 °C. Showers are largely expected to die away during the evening to become isolated and generally confined to high ground, leaving the eastern half largely dry with occasional clear spells. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page, said: “The UK is predominantly under the influence of low-pressure, which is continuing a showery regime, with some potentially heavy and thundery showers possible at times through the week.

Breezy and changeable conditions with sunny spells and scattered showers are forecast. Picture: Bruce RollinsonBreezy and changeable conditions with sunny spells and scattered showers are forecast. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
“While not everywhere in the UK will experience the heaviest downpours, it will remain an unsettled and relatively cool period, in stark contrast to the heat we experienced in June.”

Sunny spells and showers are forecast across Leeds on Thursday but perhaps not as heavy nor frequent as in previous days. Also less breezy. Prolonged rain moving north on Friday, followed by a very unsettled period of heavy and thundery showers on Saturday. Unusually windy, with gales probable. Drier and less windy on Sunday.

A yellow thunderstorm alert was previously issued for Leeds last weekend as forecasters warned extreme weather could cause “danger to life”.

