Leeds heatwave: 15 photos of people enjoying the sun in Park Square as temperatures reach 26C
Temperatures in Leeds was higher on Wednesday than in Istanbul as thermometres show 26C.
As the heatwave continues and the sun burns hot over Leeds, many took the opportunity to enjoy the Wednesday sun in Park Square.
Temperatures are looking to remain warm throughout the week before clouds bring the heat down a few degrees next week.
The Yorkshire Evening Post captured 15 photographs of people enjoying the sun in Leeds:
