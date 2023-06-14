Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds heatwave: 15 photos of people enjoying the sun in Park Square as temperatures reach 26C

Temperatures in Leeds was higher on Wednesday than in Istanbul as thermometres show 26C.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 14th Jun 2023, 17:55 BST

As the heatwave continues and the sun burns hot over Leeds, many took the opportunity to enjoy the Wednesday sun in Park Square.

Temperatures are looking to remain warm throughout the week before clouds bring the heat down a few degrees next week.

The Yorkshire Evening Post captured 15 photographs of people enjoying the sun in Leeds:

Leeds saw another scorching day on Wednesday with temperatures reaching 26°C.

1. 15 photos of Leeds in the sun

Leeds saw another scorching day on Wednesday with temperatures reaching 26°C.

Many took the chance to enjoy the sun in Park Square.

2. 15 photos of Leeds in the sun

Many took the chance to enjoy the sun in Park Square.

The warm weather is set to continue throughout the rest of the week, with some clouds appearing on the sky on Saturday.

3. 15 photos of Leeds in the sun

The warm weather is set to continue throughout the rest of the week, with some clouds appearing on the sky on Saturday.

Today’s temperatures exceeded that of Istanbul.

4. 15 photos of Leeds in the sun

Today's temperatures exceeded that of Istanbul.

